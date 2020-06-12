Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Critics are speaking very highly of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times flat-out says, "Da 5 Bloods is one of the best movies of the year." There are no hedges or qualifications on that statement.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE recently announced a new free tier of its WWE Network streaming service. The company says that the free version gives access to more than 15,000 WWE titles. So if you want to catch up on sports entertainment, you've got options. Also, WWE is holding its pay-per-view Backlash event on Sunday. Here's how to watch WWE Backlash live.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What's new! Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for June 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)