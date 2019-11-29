Cybertruck makes its way into GoldenEye 007

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted his company's new Cybertruck on Nov. 21, many poked fun at the blocky electric vehicle. Even Lego got int the fun showing off its version of the truck. Some mentioned how the Cybertruck looked like it was made with the Nintendo 64, and one person modified an iconic game to include the futuristic vehicle.

YouTuber Graslu00 uploaded a video Wednesday featuring the car in the classic Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64. The short clip included a blocky Musk who offers James Bond his Cybertruck, which looks spot-on in the modified game. Bond then rides the truck through the streets of St. Petersburg instead of the standard tank for that level.

It's fitting to see the Cybertruck in a James Bond game since it was based on a vehicle from a James Bond film. Musk tweeted on the day of the truck's debut that the unique design was partly influenced by Lotus Esprit S1 used in the movie.

Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

There are more than 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertrucks since its debut. Those interested have to put just $100 down to reserve the $39,900 truck when it goes into production in 2021.