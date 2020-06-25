Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series coming to Netflix

Netflix

Netflix on Thursday revealed that a new anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, would be coming to the streaming service in 2022. The anime, which is being made by Japanese animation house Studio Trigger, is set in the same universe as CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

"Night City is about to explode. In 2022, CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, an original anime series by @trigger_inc, tells an all-new story set in @CDPROJEKTRED's #Cyberpunk2077 universe," Netflix tweeted on Thursday.

The 10-episode spinoff tells the story of a kid "in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future" who becomes an "edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk" in order to survive, according to an announcement video for the series.

Developer CD Projekt Red showed a new trailer and more gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077 during a livestream on Thursday. Last week, the release of the first-person RPG -- which is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC -- was again delayed from Sept. 18 to Nov. 19.