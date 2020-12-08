Cyberpunk 2077 team says it plans to address in-game epileptic triggers

CD Projekt Red

One of the most heavily anticipated video games of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, is set to debut on Thursday, but it's raising some concerns for having elements in the game that could trigger those vulnerable to epileptic episodes. After a reviewer from Game Informer published a description of the issues she experienced firsthand, developer CD Projekt Red on Tuesday said it plans to address the problem.

"We're working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the [user agreement]," said the game developer in a tweet on the official Cyberpunk 2077 account. "Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible."

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

The Game Informer article notes several instances of flashing lights in the gaudy city at the center of Cyberpunk 2077, but the worst offender reportedly comes in a specific sequence where your character puts on a headset to interact with the memories of others. According to the article, as the headset boots up, it "features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes."

The report drew the attention of the UK charity Epilepsy Action, which called for urgent updates.

"We are alarmed and saddened that a game reviewer had a seizure triggered by Cyberpunk 2077, before it was even launched," said Louise Cousins, Epilepsy Action's director of external affairs, in a statement. "The developers CD Projekt Red should consider how they can update the game to make it safer. A disclaimer warning at the beginning isn't enough."

CD Projekt Red didn't respond to a request for further comment.