CD Project Red

If you're looking for a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One, Best Buy is currently -- half the $60 list price. CD Projekt Red's sci-fi game only launched last month, but the console versions were beset with performance issues and bugs -- even on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony and Microsoft both removed Cyberpunk from their digital stores and offered refunds to unhappy customers in the wake of the game's rocky Dec. 10 launch. The problems were reportedly particularly evident on base PS4 and Xbox One hardware (the original 2013 versions of the consoles).

Last week, the developer's cofounder acknowledged in an apology video that the console version of its game "did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet" and outlined its plans for fixing the problems. The initial patch will be released in the next few days, with a bigger one coming in a few weeks.

Getting Cyberpunk on PS4 or Xbox One will give you access to a free next-gen upgrade when the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions launch later this year, but you can currently play it on the next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.