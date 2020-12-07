Cyberpunk 2077: Is this an Elon Musk cameo?

"See you in 2077," Elon Musk tweeted with a wink last year as he unveiled his Tesla truck, beginning speculation that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would appear in Cyberpunk 2077. I was lucky enough to review the game -- due for launch on Thursday -- and it didn't take long for me to spot a background character that looks a lot like Musk.

At the beginning of the game, you have the option for three backstories for V, the main character. You can make V a nomad, streetkid or corpo. Your choice affects how the game opens and alters dialogue available throughout. Having tried streetkid when I demoed the game earlier this year, I sold out and went corporate.

See ya in 2077 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

If you choose corpo the game's opening scene will be V vomiting into a sink, mom's spaghetti style, at a big corporation's HQ. You get a call from a friend and talk to him about how nervous you are. As this goes on, a nervous suit walks into the bathroom. You have the option to either say nothing or aggressively ask what the orderly is looking at. Either way, he'll skulk off.

At first the cyberware on the fellow's face disguises his Muskness a little, but as he turns to the side and you see his profile he becomes unmistakably Musk.

More than Musk himself, people have anticipated the Tesla Cybertruck to appear in Cyberpunk 2077. I haven't spotted it yet, but this is a huge game with many, many sidequests. So it could be out there, roaming the streets of Night City as I write this.

If it is indeed Musk, it's far from the first cameo he's made in a big-name title. Musk has appeared in Iron Man 2, The Simpsons and also in Rick and Morty -- as Elon Tusk.