Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, but PS4 owners beware

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to PlayStation Store on Monday, after being pulled from the Sony console's digital marketplace last December when players encountered major bugs and issues in the days following the sci-fi game's release. Developer CD Projekt Red recommends playing the sci-fi game on PS5 (via backward compatibility) or PS4 Pro, rather than the base PS4 model.

"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms," it wrote in a tweet.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store.



You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

The PlayStation Store listing also carries a warning against playing on PS4, saying it's "not recommended" for the original 2013 model of its console.

Sony and Microsoft both removed Cyberpunk from their consoles' digital stores and offered refunds to unhappy customers in the wake of the game's rocky launch. The problems were reportedly particularly evident on base PS4 and Xbox One hardware (the original 2013 versions of the consoles).

Shortly afterward, the developer's co-founder acknowledged in an apology video that the console version of its game "did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet" and outlined its plans for fixing the problems through downloadable patches. Getting Cyberpunk on PS4 or Xbox One will give you access to a free next-gen upgrade when the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions launch later this year.