Cyberpunk 2077 heading to Google Stadia in 2020

CD Projekt Red

Keanu Reeves is coming to Stadia and he's bringing Cyberpunk 2077 with him. Google started its Stadia Connect event at Gamescom on Monday by revealing that the futuristic game will make its way to the search giant's upcoming cloud gaming service.

Monday's Stadia Connect focused on new and exclusive games for the service. Several games will make the jump to the streaming service, but it was the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 that Google kicked off the show with.

Developed by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 puts players in a dystopian future filled with cybernetically enhanced people and evil corporations. Players will control V, a mercenary living in Night City in the Free State of California. Announced at this year's E3, Keanu Reeves will star in the game as Johnny Silverhand who will act as the player's guide through the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will come out on April 16, 2020.

Stadia is Google's upcoming video game streaming service set for release in November. It will cost $9.99 a month at launch, but a free version of the service will come out next year.