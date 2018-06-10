Cyberpunk 2077: Our first look at the new game from the creators of The Witcher 3

CD Project Red

At Microsoft's E3 press conference we finally got our first look at CD Project Red's next video game Cyberpunk 2077.

You can watch the trailer below. It looks pretty special.

Considering the incredible work done on The Witcher 3 with its writing and world building, we're hoping we can take that level of quality for granted. Added into the mix with Cyberpunk 2077: gunplay and car chases?

It certainly looks that way.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with roots in Cyberpunk 2020, a beloved role-playing game from the late 1980s and early 1990s that incorporated many of the cyberpunk tropes. There's cybernetic enhancement, nefarious corporations, devious punk rock hackers, neo-noir aesthetics, freaky future drugs and trench coats. So many trench coats.

This game looks like it will replicate much of that aesthetic, but it also looked bright. Very bright.



Given CD Project Red's history, the game will almost certainly feature RPG elements, but it also seemed like a far more dense, action packed game. Looks incredible so far.

Here's everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 so far.

