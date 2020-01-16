Cyberpunk 2077 game delayed to September

CD Projekt Red

The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 needs a little more time in the futuristic oven. Developer CD Projekt Red tweeted Thursday that the title won't be ready by its original April 16 release date and is instead scheduled to come out Sept. 17.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done," the company said. "Night City is massive -- full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing the launch will give us precious months we need to make the game perfect."

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is an adaption of the tabletop series Cyberpunk 2020. The game has been in development for several years and had its biggest moment at the most recent E3 gaming conference, when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would play the part of Johnny Silverhand in the game.