Cyberpunk 2077 delayed (again) to November 19

CD Projekt Red

The release of Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic first-person RPG from developer CD Projekt Red, is once again being pushed back. In message posted to the game's official Twitter account on Thursday, CD Projekt Red said the launch of the game is being moved from September 18 to November 19.

"A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that," wrote CD Projekt Red's Marcin Iwinski and Adam Badowski in the message, adding that "we are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust."

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is an adaption of the tabletop series Cyberpunk 2020. The much-anticipated game has been in development for several years. It had one of its biggest moment at last year's E3 gaming conference, when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would play the part of Johnny Silverhand.

In January, CD Projekt Red said the game wouldn't be ready by its original April 16 release date, and pushed the launch to Sept. 17. Now, people are going to have wait two more months.

Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both "content and gameplay-wise," said Iwinski and Badowski on Thursday. But, given the scale of the game, CD Projekt Red needs more time to go through everything, balance mechanics and fix bugs, according to their message.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC.