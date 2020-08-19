CyberGhost vs. Surfshark VPN: Speed, security and price compared

Among the lowest-cost options for virtual private networks, CyberGhost and Surfshark both offer cutthroat prices for their security products. But when it comes to quick connection times, streaming site access and overall web traffic privacy, the two VPNs stand in stark contrast.

Up-and-comer Surfshark continues its aggressive race to the head of the VPN pack, outpacing CyberGhost on speed, security and features.

Here's how the two stack up against each other.

Surfshark It won't be long until big-name VPNs realize what kind of threat Surfshark really is: It's faster than a VPN of its size should be, has stronger security than you'd expect, offers a suite of impressive features and has cutthroat prices to go with its unlimited simultaneous connection allowance. During our 2020 testing, Surfshark has given even our most highly recommended VPNs a run for their money on speed, security and cost. You want to watch Netflix from any country? Surfshark's watertight DNS features make that possible. You want to torrent quickly and privately? Surfshark routes you to its own P2P-configured servers out of the US. You want to block fingerprinting trackers, use a private search engine and camouflage your traffic so it looks completely normal with the assurance of a kill switch? Surfshark's CleanWeb ad-blocker, Blindsearch search engine and on-board obfuscation have you covered. With just 1,000 servers in 60 countries, we lost only 27% of average internet speeds during our Surfshark speed tests. The service immediately blew past not only CyberGhost's 49% speed loss average, but NordVPN's and Norton Secure VPN's tested speeds as well (which averaged 32% speed loss and 57% speed loss, respectively). Surfshark is living up to its name with an aggressive pricing scheme. Right now, it's offering an 83% discount, bringing costs down to $2 a month for a two-year plan ($48, billed every two years). That offer stands up easily to CyberGhost's three-year plan for $2.75 per month. Surfshark also offers unlimited simultaneous connections compared to CyberGhost's seven-device limit. Read more: Surfshark VPN review: A feature-rich service with blazing speeds and a security focus Surfshark.