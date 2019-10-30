Get a 1-year subscription to CyberGhost VPN for just $33

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

With a name like CyberGhost, it's not surprising that the VPN service provider is running a sale for Halloween: Now through Nov. 7, the company is offering a full year of its service for $33, which works out to $2.75 per month.

CyberGhost has offered this deal before but required you to pony up for a three-year plan. Now, you need to pay only for one year of coverage to get the discounted rate of $2.75 a month. Subsequent years are billed at $66 a year ($5.50 per month). The annual plan comes with a 45-day refund policy.

Read our CyberGhost VPN review to see if the service is for you, and see our picks for the best VPN services for 2019 to see how it compares to the competition -- but keep in mind this price is definitely one of the lowest monthly rates you can find right now for 12-month commitment, if not the lowest.