Cyber sale: Get Pattern Beauty for 25% off sitewide

Pattern Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the deals are gone. Some retailers have extended their Cyber Monday sales into Cyber Week, including one of my personal favorites, Pattern Beauty. Everything on the , which is huge for this company because it seldom has such a steep discount on its products.

Pattern Beauty has replaced all of my hair care products since I started using it a few weeks ago. There is nothing I don't like about this line. Pattern Beauty's shampoo and conditioner are exactly what my hair needs -- and yours too if you have dry hair. It's so incredible that two days after using the product, my hair is still soft, which I can't say for the dozen or so hair care lines I've used before.

While I haven't used the treatment mask yet (it was out of stock), the fact that I couldn't get my hands on it likely means this product is just as good as the rest. So want some suggestions? Here's what you should try:













If you have type 3 (curly) or type 4 (coily) hair, any of these products are worth the money, and your hair will thank you for it.