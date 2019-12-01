Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019: Save $100 on these game bundles

The biggest shopping weekend of the year just keeps on going, and Sony's PlayStation 4 deals and game bundles abound as we head into Cyber Monday. If you missed the best Black Friday deals or you're just holding out for even steeper discounts, check out some of the savings we found below, all available now, including PS4 games starting at only $10 a pop. Interested in VR, accessories and games? Jump to the bottom for the sweetest Black Friday deals that haven't disappeared just yet. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.
PlayStation console bundles still available
The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently $40 at Best Buy on its own. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.
GameStop has the same PS4 Pro Modern Warfare bundle for the same price:
This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up.
- God of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.
Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.
If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read our PlayStation VR review.
Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of $200:
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Resident Evil 7
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Everybody's Golf VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
PlayStation games and accessory deals available now
These are all still available as of Sunday morning:
- PS Gold Headset for $70 (save $30)
- DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $39 (save $25)
- PlayStation Plus yearly subscription for $45 (save 25%)
- Discounted games: Days Gone ($30), FIFA 20 Standard Edition ($28), NBA 2K20 Standard Edition ($30), MediEvil ($20), Concrete Genie ($20), Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition ($15)
- PlayStation Hits from $10
- Big savings on games and accessories from Best Buy
Originally posted earlier this month.
Discuss: Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019: Save $100 on these game bundles
