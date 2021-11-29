Cyber Monday only: Get Plex Pass for its lowest price in ages

Plex

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Streaming services were supposed to be the affordable alternative to pricey cable packages, but as more and more companies branch off into their own apps, it seems like we've ended up back where we started. Plex offers a different kind of solution, providing a wide array of streaming features like downloads and live recording as well as a great catalog of content. All bundled in a single purchase, as opposed to pesky monthly fees which can add up pretty quickly, especially if you're paying for multiple at a time.

And right now that lifetime pass is only $90; that's half the price of only a single year of an HBO Max subscription. But hurry, the deal expires tonight at midnight (UTC).

So what exactly is a Plex Pass? Well, like other streaming services, it will instantly give you access to a huge catalog of movies and shows (though its worth noting that, even with the pass, you will still have ads). However, in addition to dropping the subscription model, Plex Pass has a few features that set it apart from other streaming services. One such feature is live-TV and DVR recording, so you can start building up a library of your favorite shows and movies that might not be available on other streaming services.

And if you're like me and prefer owning a physical copy, you can upload that to your Plex library as well so you can watch it anywhere, even without a DVD or Blu-Ray player. You can also download content to your phone, laptop, or tablet for easy offline viewing no matter how far off the grid you are. If you're tired of paying a stack of monthly fees for a dozen different streaming apps that are always rotating their content anyway, Plex is a great alternative to watch what you want when you want.