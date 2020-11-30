Porter Road

While many of us are rightfully eyeing kitchen gadgets, cookware and tech, you definitely shouldn't sleep on meat delivery deals for Cyber Monday. It's all about online savings this week, but it is not limited to discounts on gorgeous and Instant Pots. You're definitely going to need something to cook in your fancy new cookware, after all. Thankfully, the best meat delivery companies and online butchers are vying for your Cyber Monday bucks with amazing deals on quality meat for the holidays. That includes sales on steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, sausages and a whole lot more. The timing is perfect too since we're rolling into high season for hosting and gifting, all while trying to make fewer trips to the store for obvious safety reasons. A deeply discounted box of quality steaks, roasts, ground meats, chicken or sausage makes a perfect (and not-so-obvious) gift for a foodie on your list. They'll be doubly grateful not to have to fight crowds at the market for some premium cuts of beef, pork or fresh fish.

From old-guard meat purveyors such as to newer players on the scene like and , check out the best Cyber Monday deals on meat and meat delivery.

Butcher Box The deal: This meat delivery is so popular it went on back order for months. It's back in stock and for Cyber Monday, new ButcherBox members get four free top sirloins and two New York strips in their first box. It's all grass-fed, grass-finished beef, raised by farmers who use safe and sustainable practices. About ButcherBox: A subscription service offering three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

D'artagnan The deal: This high-end online butcher is offering as much as 40% off many of its quality meats like smoked pancetta, game sausage sampler and duck rillette. If you want to snag a holiday showstopper for your holiday charcuterie board at a nice price, have a look through D'Artagnan's current Cyber Monday sale for some very tasty options. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

KC Cattle Co. The deal: If you're looking for the good stuff -- and I mean the really good stuff -- KC Cattle Co is where you want to be. They sell that coveted Wagyu beef and Berkshire pork. If you haven't had it, Wagyu is markedly richer than most other beef with lots of intramuscular fat and, in my opinion, worth those extra bucks. Speaking of which, it's not cheap but KC is offering Cyber Monday discounts that help. Fo today only, you'll save 10% when you spend $100, 15% when you spend $200 and $25% off when you get that beef-filled cart over $300.

Omaha Steaks The deal: For Cyber Monday you'll find select meat packages like the Butcher's Bundle (30 total items) marked down 50% to just $176 to stock the freezer. Also, when you spend $159 or more, you'll also get eight free Omaha Steaks burgers and free shipping. About Omaha Steaks: One of the OGs in meat delivery, Omaha Steaks has been in the business for as long as we can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though grain-fed is offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow is throwing a 20% Cyber Monday discount on much of its selection of fresh chicken, fish, beef and sausages. Sort through the deals to build your holiday meat dream delivery and check back often as new deals are added daily. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.