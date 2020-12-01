Cyber Monday laptop deals still available: Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface Pro and Lenovo ThinkPad laptops all on sale

Deal Savings Price

































Cyber Monday is officially behind us, but if you've been hoping to get a great deal on a new laptop, there are still some worthy discounts available right now from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

We've rounded up all the best laptop deals here so you can save on new gear from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Gateway and Microsoft. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, two-in-one convertible laptop is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis that weighs less than 3 pounds. You can save $250 on this model, which features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. As of right now, all four color options are in stock and on sale -- black, blue, green and rose gold.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the display from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and expand the savings to $300 for an even better sale price. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Lenovo You can save more than $2,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKSGIVING2. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code THINKNOV10. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can save a bundle on the best overall Windows two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $430 off and features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.3-inch touch display has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell G5 15 earned our Editors' Choice Award for budget gaming laptops at the end of last year. It offers outstanding performance for the money, and it doessn't have terrible battery life like most gaming laptops. Discounted by nearly $400, this model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display has a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite but can save $250 on this 2019 midrange configuration that features a 13.3-inch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Important to note: This is not a sale on the new M1 MacBook Air, which showed impressive results in our first round of tests. This is the Intel-based Air that was introduced back in March. That means it won't be as fast and the battery won't last as long. But it will ably run the last Big Sur operating system and it can be yours for $149 less than the newest model.

HP This 15.6-inch Pavilion model sold direct from HP eases our RAM and SSD concerns. It provides 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD along with a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU. And it's customizable, so you can spend a reasonable $30 more to upgrade the display to a full HD panel. There's also a free upgrade to a 512GB SSD with 32GB of speedy Optane memory.

Dell This impossibly thin gaming laptop features 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and an insane 300Hz refresh rate powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. The only nitpick for this configuration is the 512GB SSD, which seems a bit meager given the high price and other high-end components.

Ian Knighton/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET found was relatively short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it out of your home. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's thin and light and can run all day. And it's on sale. The LG Gram 15 is impressively compact for a 15.6-inch laptop, weighing in at a svelte 2.4 pounds and measuring a mere 0.7 inch thick. The big 72Whr battery is rated to run for 21 hours. This display on this model lacks touch support but features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution. Inside, it offers a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Best Buy Yes, the relatively light specs of 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM give us pause here. But you're still getting a capable 15-inch Asus laptop powered by a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card -- not too shabby for $600.

HP This is a high-powered configuration by Chromebook standards: You'll find neither a budget CPU nor a meager allotment of RAM here. This HP Chromebook has a Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory. And the 14-inch display, which can rotate all the way around into tablet mode, features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution where most Chromebooks supply only a 768p panel.

Best Buy This isn't a gaming PC, but the specs are more appropriate for everyday needs. And it's still got a capable Intel Core i5 and a flip-around 360 touchscreen, too.

Best Buy Here we have the same concerns as above, in terms of tight RAM and SSD specs. But this one is $50 less than a PS5 or Xbox Series X, both of which you'll be unlikely to find this season. This deal is no longer available online but can be found in stores.

Lenovo A Windows laptop at a Chromebook price. This 15.6-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and features a Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. At this price, we'd expect a Core i3 chip at best along with 4GB of RAM, so this budget model is definitely punching above its weight. The display, sadly, has only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This Spectre x360 is $500 off at Best Buy and features a 15.6-inch, 4K touch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce MX330 graphics. It would make for a versatile work-from-home laptop with its roomy, high-res display that you could also use as a tablet in the evening to play games and stream movies and shows.