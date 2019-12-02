Cyber Monday Hulu deal: Basic service for just $1.99 per month

Ted Soqui/Getty Images

If you've been considering cutting the cord on cable, Cyber Monday is here, and you have today to take advantage of Hulu's big 2019 streaming sale. New subscribers can sign up for a year of Hulu's basic-tier streaming service for $1.99 a month (regularly $5.99). While that's not quite as show-shopping as last year's Black Friday steal of 99 cents for the whole year (and it doesn't include or affect the Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu $13 bundle), it's still a great deal for people who want to stream shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock and The Act.

Bonus: Samsung Pay users can get $12 cash back on a new Hulu subscription, which brings the price back down to 99 cents per month for the year. Just open the Samsung Pay app on your mobile device, head to the Cash Back Rewards section and search for Hulu. Click through and it will send you to Hulu's site to sign up for your subscription.

This deal is running now and is available through Cyber Monday. Only customers who are brand-new to the service or who canceled more than 12 months ago are allowed in on this deal, and if you managed to snag last year's Black Friday promo, you also won't be eligible.

Hulu's basic tier -- the one you get with this deal -- gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but you'll have to watch a few ads as you're streaming. Its pricier, ad-free premium service costs $12 per month. Hulu with Live TV, which boasts a significant catalog of on-demand content, will set you back $45 a month, though it's getting a $10 price hike next month.

Originally published last month.