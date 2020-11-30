CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday Home Depot deals: Save on LG refrigerator, Arlo video doorbell, and more

From power tools to kitchen appliances to smart home gadgets, Home Depot is a great place to find prime Cyber Monday deals.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Cyber Monday may be winding down but some big discounts are still going on especially at Home Depot and other retailers. Home Depot's sales keep going on after today ends, too. The home improvement store's sales actually aren't limited to the two typical days of big sales -- they've boasted discounts since early November, and you can expect them to run through Dec. 2. We still recommend grabbing that item you desire if it's discounted because they may sell out before the sale ends!

Right now, there are discounts running on typical Home Depot items such as major appliances, home improvement essentials, vacuums, electronics, grills, furniture and power tools. You'll find Arlo video doorbells for $100 and Shark vacuums for $99. If you are looking for a new refrigerator, you can also pick up smart refrigerators at a major discount. You'll even find savings on holiday decor such as trees and inflatables. Keep checking back as more deals might drop this week.

We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. These are the sales we think will be worth your time and attention. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

Arlo Video Doorbell: $100

You save $50
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Arlo's video doorbell is one of our favorites, and it's selling for a mouthwatering $100 right now. If you want to up your home security game, Arlo's doorbell is a smart way to do it.

$100 at Home Depot

LG 26.2-cubic-foot Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi: $1,798

You save $651
LG

This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

$1,798 at Home Depot

Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner: $99

You save $121
Home Depot

When it comes to vacuums, Shark is a household name, and the Navigator Lift-Away DLX is among one of its more popular models. Use it in upright mode or detach the canister for all those hard-to-reach areas.

$99 at Home Depot

GE Profile 27.9 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator: $2,798

You save $1,001
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

GE's Profile line of fridges boasts plenty of bells and whistles, and we've been impressed with some of them in the past. Now the 17.9 cubic foot fridge is available for under $2,800, and it's a pretty solid deal (though the discount is a little misleading, since it rarely sells for its $3,799 list price these days).

$2,798 at Home Depot

Bobsweep robot vacuum: $200

You save $200
Bobsweep

Bobsweep's robot vacuum is selling for 50% off. $200 for a vacuum that will clean your floor without requiring you to lift a finger isn't a bad find. 

$200 at Home Depot

Ryobi 18-volt One Plus lithium-ion cordless 6-tool combo kit: $199

You save $100
Ryobi

This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

$199 at Home Depot

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $99 (inventory varies by region)

You save $70
Home Depot

While it's not as intuitive as the Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is extremely capable, has a touchscreen display and will help you monitor your energy habits. It's a big step up from your standard programmable thermostat.

$99 at Home Depot

Ridgid 6.5-amp Corded 7-inch Table Top Wet Tile Saw: $99 (inventory varies by region)

You save $120
Ridgid

This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

$99 at Home Depot

KitchenAid 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer: $190 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $69
KitchenAid

KitchenAid's Classic Series 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer has a 250-watt motor and a tilt head. It's finished in white. Accessories include a flat beater, a six-wire whip and dough hooks.

$190 at Home Depot
