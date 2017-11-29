Cyber Monday helps Amazon break its single-day sales record

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon said Wednesday it broke its single-day worldwide sales record this Cyber Monday. Granted, it would've been far more surprising if that didn't happen.

The e-commerce giant has been growing fast and benefiting from consumers' continued shift to online shopping. That means that every year has brought new sales records for the company.

You wouldn't need to look back too far for the last single-day sales record: It happened in July for Amazon's third annual Prime Day sales. But while Prime Day has been a new major sales day for Amazon, Cyber Monday historically has been its biggest sales every year.

Amazon, though, rarely offers specific figures when it reports these records and Wednesday's announcement followed that trend. However, the company did note that hundreds of millions of products were sold during the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday this year, and the company's Echo Dot smart speaker was the biggest seller on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2017 was the biggest day ever for sellers on Amazon. From Thanksgiving to Monday, customers ordered nearly 140 million units from small businesses and entrepreneurs. Congrats! — Jeff Wilke (@jeffawilke) November 28, 2017

Amazon also noted that small businesses and entrepreneurs selling through Amazon also saw their biggest sales day ever. The company has been working to present itself as an ally of small businesses to help counter negative perceptions that its growing too fast and gobbling up too much of the retail world.

The company also added to a trend showing mobile shopping is gaining more traction, saying orders on Amazon's app rose more than 50 percent year over year this Cyber Monday.

