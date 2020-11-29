Cyber Monday gaming headset deal: Turtle Beach Recon 70 only $23

Josh Goldman/CNET

There are a lot of gaming accessories discounted for Cyber Monday. Gaming headset maker Turtle Beach, for instance, has dropped the price on its best-selling wired headset, the (it normally sells for $40). The Recon 70 is a basic headset with just a volume control and an attached boom mic that can be rotated out of the way which also mutes the mic. It is lightweight and comfortable, though, and is completely powered by whatever you plug its 3.5mm audio connector -- Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC.

However, the better deal is the . It's essentially the same headset design as the Recon 70, but for $7 more you get a huge boost in sound, particularly in the low end. Also, in addition to the Recon 200's volume dial, it has a dial to adjust the mic volume of your voice inside the headset. The only downside compared to the Recon 70 is that the audio amp means you have to charge the built-in battery via its micro-USB port. The battery lasts for up to 12 hours of gaming.

Having used them both, it's totally worth the minor inconvenience of charging the Recon 200 to get the better audio output and the mic-level control. You can't go wrong with either Recon gaming headset at these prices, though.