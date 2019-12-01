Cyber Monday game deal: Red Dead 2 is just $25 for Xbox or PS4

Rockstar Games

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday has come and gone, but the sales continue as we slide into Cyber Monday. There are still some awesome deals on games and game consoles. But if an Xbox One or PS4 already plays a big role in your home entertainment setup, we're also seeing Red Dead Redemption 2, one of 2018's biggest and best games, down to its lowest price ever.

It's a huge deal for this fan-favorite game to be at such a low price. Currently, the Xbox One digital download of Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for $30 at Amazon. But, a hard copy of this excellent game is even less—the price on the disc version has dropped to just $25 at Best Buy for both Xbox and PS4.

If you're on the fence about this blockbuster, read GameSpot's review of Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you're a completist, you can also pick up the Xbox version of the original game at a serious discount. Walmart is offering Red Dead Redemption Game of the Year Edition for $17. This one is only for the Xbox, though.

The Game of the Year Edition includes the full, original Red Dead Redemption game from 2010, along with all the free and paid DLC content Rockstar created for it, including the popular Undead Nightmare zombie campaign. The graphics have also been updated for Xbox One. Here's what GameSpot had to say about the original Red Dead Redemption.

