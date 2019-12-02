Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Cyber Mondayhas almost come to close, but it isn't too late to take advantage of the great offer that Disney Plus has made for the big sale day. For less than the price of a large coffee, you can get monthly access to the best line-up of movies, documentaries and television shows from the likes of Marvel and Star Wars, alongside hit content from 20th Century Fox, National Geographic and of course, Disney.

If the list of shows alone isn't enough to get you to jump on board, the Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal saves customers in the US and Puerto Rico $10 on their first year with an annual subscription for $60 (the subscription goes back up to $70 after the first year). That averages out to $5 per month, saving you $2 over the month-to-month price of $6.99.

If you're old enough to remember the trip to the local video store, where a single overnight rental was about the same price, it's incredible to think of just how far that money can go in 2019.

This deal expires at 2:59 a.m. PT (5:59 a.m. ET) tomorrow morning, and doesn't include a free trial.

Star Wars series The Mandalorian has made headlines recently for its cute new character Baby Yoda. Oh, and for the record: We liked it, even at full price.

