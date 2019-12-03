Cyber Monday deals under $50 still available: Google Home Mini 2-packs, Echo Show 5 and more (Tuesday update)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Oh, Cyber Monday, we hardly knew ya. Actually, you set a Cyber Monday sales record, so millions of happy shoppers knew you pretty damn well. So well, in fact, that a lot of your sales, and those of your big brother Black Friday, are still available. Great stuff like Google Home Mini speakers, Alexa smart displays and, uh, Star Wars battle drones. Some of the best deals are back-ordered, not shipping till Christmas or later, but the prices are still good.

Post-Cyber Monday deals under $50 available now

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's Home Mini has become a recent Black Friday staple, and those looking to add a Google Assistant device to their home (or give some to friends and colleagues) can find even more deals. Already discounting a single Home Mini to $25 (from $49), Walmart is offering a two-pack of Google's small smart speakers for $38. If you only need one Home Mini, you can find it for $19 at Walmart, including $5 in Vudu credit. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET UE's Wonderboom is a compact, fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that plays loud with a good amount of bass for its small size. While a few years old, it's still a quality speaker that is now even cheaper than usual -- it's normally between $60 and $100. Read our UE Wonderboom review.

Amazon Like the Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick have become Black Friday and Cyber Monday regulars. This deal bundles the two -- get the Fire TV 4K Stick and a third-gen Echo Dot for $47 right now with promo code ECHO4K. Note the bundle is currently back-ordered so you won't see it for a few weeks. The Fire TV Stick is already down to $20, and the Echo Dot is on sale for $22, but this deal includes the more powerful 4K version of the Fire TV Stick. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

eBay This Star Wars-themed drone comes with real lasers and an app for Android or iOS. The drone offers multiple speeds and a multiplayer battle game, so up to 12 people can battle simultaneously.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Looking for a deal on Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display? Best Buy is taking $40 off on Black Friday. The Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and video camera for calls in addition to being a speaker for playing music and doing other traditional Alexa tasks. Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon Amazon's most popular smart speaker will soon be available with a nifty LED display. You can use this versatile smart speaker to play music, set alarms, check the weather and, of course, ask Alexa for help. The LED can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Read our review of the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. Note that it can still be purchased now, but is currently back-ordered until Jan. 20. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

