Cyber Monday deals still available under $30: $22 Echo Dot and $19 Google Home Mini live on (Tuesday update)

That six-movie Mission: Impossible boxset is still available under $25, too.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but some of those deals live on. In the list below, we've collected a handful of the few ultracheap deals that remain available for under $30. Among the highlights are ongoing discounts on the most affordable smart speakers from Amazon and Google: The newest Echo Dot remains on sale for $22, and the Google Home Mini can still be had for $19.

Mission: Impossible 6-movie Blu-ray collection: $23

You save $25
Walmart

Sorry, Bond and Bourne: Pound for pound, there's no action-movie series that delivers the goods like Mission: Impossible. This set includes all six titles in both Blu-ray and digital formats. It normally sells for anywhere from $48-$60.

The bundle is also available at Amazon for the same price. (This was previously $20, but is still a good deal at its $23.12 price.)

$23 at Walmart

Sony SRS-XB01: $25

You save $10
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, was on sale for Black Friday week for just $15. It's back to $25, but that's still a good deal for this great little waterproof wireless speaker. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

$25 at Best Buy

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents

You save $39
Amazon

If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty. 

$1 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot: $22

You save $28
Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot deals are about as routine as the tides, but this one is about as good as they get. The common sale price is $30; occasionally it might dip to $25. So $22 is notable. It's the third-gen Dot (but not the slightly modified new one with the clock), great for flinging Alexa commands in just about any room, decent for playing tunes. Read our Echo Dot review.

$22 at Amazon

Google Home Mini: $19

You save $30

Assuming you're not already vested in the Echo ecosystem of smart speakers, the Home Mini is a no-brainer buy at $19. Granted, there's a newer model (the Nest Mini) that's even better, but that'll run you $49. The Home Mini still sounds very good for its size and offers a wealth of Google Assistant-powered features. It's even better if you pair two together.

The link below will take you to Walmart, but the Home Mini is also on sale for $19 at Best Buy, Target and several other stores. Read our Google Home Mini review.

$19 at Walmart

Have you found any other great Black Friday deals for under $30 that are worth sharing? Tell us about them in the comments!

Originally published last month. Updated with new deals.

