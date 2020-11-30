Cyber Monday deal: The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is down to $549

Samsung

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has arrived, offering Samsung, er, fans the chance to buy an S20 phone for hundreds less than the price of the flagship model. Good news: Now you can get it for even less than that.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . It's available in five different colors at that price, which is $151 below retail.

So what's the deal with the S20 FE? In his story, Galaxy S20 FE is the affordable $700 phone we need right now, CNET's Andrew Hoyle provided this overview: "The price might be more affordable, but the key specs don't seem to have suffered all that much. There's a 6.5-inch, 2,400x1,080-pixel Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a lightning-fast Snapdragon 865 processor."

I'm not sure I agree with calling a $700 phone "affordable," though obviously it's more so than a $1,000 S20. And at $549 it's definitely priced more like a midtier model.

Either way, a $150 savings right out of the gate, with no contract or activation requirement? That I can get behind.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The rock-bottom cheapest phone plans you can get today

Read more: The best phone to buy for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the midrange phone to beat

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.