Cyber Monday deal: Call of Duty Modern Warfare is $45 at Best Buy

Some of the best Black Friday deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare, have come and gone. But you can still save $15 thanks to continuing Cyber Monday deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fort $45.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

