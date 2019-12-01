Some of the best Black Friday deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare, have come and gone. But you can still save $15 thanks to continuing Cyber Monday deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fort $45.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.
This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new deal.
Discuss: Cyber Monday deal: Call of Duty Modern Warfare is $45 at Best Buy
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.