CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cyber Monday deals Best Buy Cyber Monday Cyber Monday gadget deals Cyber Monday PS4 deals Cyber Monday Hulu deal Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Cyber Monday deal: Call of Duty Modern Warfare is $45 at Best Buy

You can still save a few dollars on the hottest game of the season.

Listen
- 00:51
Modern Warfare Gunfight Pine

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available for the PS4 at Rakuten for just $45.

 Activision/Infinity Ward
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Some of the best Black Friday deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare, have come and gone. But you can still save $15 thanks to  continuing Cyber Monday deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fort $45

See it at Best Buy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new deal.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019