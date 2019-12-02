Cyber Monday board game and tabletop game deals for 2019 (Updated)

Dan Ackerman/CNET

This year's trendiest throwback hobby is old-school analog tabletop gaming. From massive $100-plus games like Hellboy and Zombicide: Invader to more Lovecraft-inspired games than you can shake an elder sign at, there's something to be said for pushing little plastic miniatures around a map (and yes, if you need a tech angle, many of the most popular modern board games have companion apps).

These deals offer excellent discounts on some games you may not have heard of before, and many of the sales are going on all week long, so come back for updates. One promise -- no matter what, no Catan.

Dan Ackerman/CNET This is a pretty rock-solid analog interpretation of the Fallout universe. That said, it's also polarizing, as some players don't like how the endgame works, but hey, that's what house rules are for. It got as low as $30, now up to #39, but still a no-brainer for fans of the game.

Dan Ackerman/CNET A fun, fairly light dungeon crawler with cute "chibi" style characters, on sale for a great price. I had my eye on this for a while and already picked it up during this sale. One playthrough later, it's definitely the best $22 I've ever spent on a game. Update: The $22 deal at Miniature Market is sold out, but the game is available at Noble Knight for $28 right now, and still a steal.

Dan Ackerman This Universal-Monsters-inspired game is a fun mix of nostalgia and modern game design, pitting players against classic movie monsters of the 1940s and '50s, from the Wolf Man to Dracula.

Ares Games A classic from 2013 that's still popular (and still usually sells for full price). The game's publisher has a great sale going on right now for both the base game, several expansions and a few other games, such as Age of Conan.

Dan Ackerman Basically my favorite modern board game, this Lovecraft-inspired haunted mansion dungeon crawl is usually $80 or more. There's a companion app that slowly reveals the map, and offers new DLC regularly. As of Black Friday, it's down to $52 at Amazon, which is pretty amazing.

Fantasy Flight The latest "living card game" hit, which means there will be endless new add-on packs to buy to keep the game fresh is hard to find at a discount price right now, so props to GameStop for having this as a Black Friday deal. Plus, it mixes MCU-style character designs with the rarely seen She-Hulk, so I'm in.

