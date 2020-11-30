Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: Best discounts on Sony, JBL, Ultimate Ears and more

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday is here and that means some big savings to be had on all kinds of tech, including Bluetooth speakers. Just because parties are canceled this year doesn't mean you can't rock out by yourself with some pounding tunes coming through a new wireless Bluetooth speaker. Want to get a new one but don't know where to look? We've put together a list of what we think are the best deals -- or at least the ones worth considering -- this Cyber Monday for everything from tiny Bluetooth speakers that cost less than $50 to bigger "party" models that typically cost over $300. We'll update this post as we spot additional deals.

Read more: Best Black Friday headphones deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ($30). Available in black, blue and gray at that price, it's fully waterproof. The Clip 4, which has a new design, will be available in December for $70. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET This little guy travels anywhere and sounds amazingly good for its size. It's waterproof and charges via USB-C, too. Just make sure to clip the $10 coupon to get the full discount. Read our Stormbox Micro review.

Joshua Goldman We've seen the Megaboom 3 at $100 before, but it's still close to its lowest price. It's a little too expensive at $200, but it's a good deal at $100.

Sony Sony's XB43 is the second from the biggest in its line of portable Bluetooth speakers. It's still relatively compact and has more bass and richer sound than the step-down XB33 and XB23. It's pretty pricey at $250 but a much better deal at $150. It has an integrated light-show feature and is waterproof.

Amazon Sony's XB72 is one of the larger Bluetooth speakers in Sony's line and it packs some serious punch. Yes, it's portable but it requires an AC adapter and has some serious heft to it, weighing 26 pounds (12 kg). It's what one calls a party speaker. It can be stood up vertically or horizontally and has a light-show feature.

David Carnoy/CNET I reviewed Sony's cylindrical SRS-XB23 earlier this year, liked its design and thought it sounded pretty good. The speaker produces a decent amount of bass for its size. However, from a sound standpoint, it didn't really beat competitors in its price range. At $60, it's a much more tempting option. Note: The deal only applies to black, coral red, light blue, olive green and taupe.

Sarah Tew/CNET JBL's popular Flip 5 is on sale for $70, or about $35 off (it lists for a little over $100). It's a solid little Bluetooth speaker that gets slightly better with each iteration.