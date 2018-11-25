Cyber Monday 2018 Nintendo Switch deals: New Nintendo Switch deals incoming

Sorry, Nintendo fans: as of Saturday, it's looking like the Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is sold out online pretty much everywhere. That leaves you with 3 choices:
- Wait until Monday (Sunday night, really) when Walmart's Cyber Monday online sale kicks off with a Mario Rabbids bundle instead. It's currently sold out now at $324, but we assume that Walmart will be replenishing stock for the $300 Cyber Monday offer.
- Check out Rakuten's deal. If you just want the Switch alone (not a bundle), Rakuten.com is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide with promo code BF20. We found at least one seller offering the console for $310; the code brought my in-cart price down to $250. But this was a third-party seller, not Rakuten proper, and there are other third-party vendors that have marked up the starting price to $329 (which would still get you down to $263). And supplies are definitely limited.
- Check for in-store supplies. In the NYC area, Target is showing stock in some stores, including Jersey City -- even as its site says "This item is not available to buy online for order pickup within 100 miles of jersey city, nj." Which one is true? You'll need to call or journey to the stores in question, unfortunately.
Updated: Saturday, Nov. 24 at 10:55 a.m. ET.
Nintendo Cyber Monday deals
Walmart has announced two Cyber Monday deals of note that start online at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26: The Switch bundled with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $300 (fine, but not as good as Mario Kart) and the 2DS XL for $21 off (not too shabby!).See 2DS XL at Walmart
Out of stock online as of Saturday morning:See Switch Mario Rabbids Bundle at Walmart
Black Friday Switch Mario Kart bundles out of stock online as of Saturday morning:See it at Walmart
See it at Amazon
In-store only at Best Buy
See it at Target
See it at GameStop
Walmart has this deal...
Nintendo Switch with $50 GameStop voucherJames Martin/CNET
If Mario Kart isn't your thing, why not supplement a brand new Nintendo Switch with $50, which is as close as you'll get to a Switch with a free game of your choice. Good deal.
Other Nintendo deals
Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.
Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.
Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone.
Finally, note that Nintendo is having a digital online only sale for many of its games, too.See eShop game sale
