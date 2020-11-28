Cyber Monday Amazon tablet deals: Save up to $70 on Fire tablets for adults and kids

Deal Savings Price









Black Friday may be over, but since tomorrow is Cyber Monday, Amazon is still handing out major savings on all kinds of devices. All of Amazon's Fire tablets are still on sale, some at prices even better than the Prime Day deals from October. Here's a full breakdown of the Black Friday Fire tablet deals still available.

The Fire HD 10 (10-inch tablet) is now $80 ($70 off)

The is now $130 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 8 Plus (8-inch tablet) is now $75 ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 is now $55 ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is now $80 ($60 off)



The Fire 7 (7-inch tablet) is now $40 ($10 off)



The Fire 7 Kids Edition is now $60 ($40 off)

Note that each Fire Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value. Many tablets have been unavailable or temporarily out of stock, so if you find that to be case for any of the deals below, keep checking back as we update this page regularly.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (and it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't run a pure version of Android, but instead use Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system and pull apps from the Amazon Appstore. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself to get access. All in all it's still an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

César Salza/CNET The Fire HD 8 was updated earlier this year with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7's, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on that of the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Fair warning: We really think you should pay up for a Fire HD 8, which is a much better, faster tablet than the entry-level Fire 7. But at $40, this non-HD 7-inch model is going to be tempting for a lot of folks.

Amazon Like the Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition, the child-friendly version of the Fire HD 10 tablet includes a padded case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, for access to more than 20,000 apps, games, books and videos. Parents can give kids access to more apps like Netflix, Minecraft, and Zoom through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Sarah Tew/CNET This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

Sarah Tew/CNET This has all of the same extras as the HD 8 above, but it's the childproof version of the smaller, more affordable Amazon Fire 7. You're getting a 7-inch screen instead of 8 inches, and a less robust processor.