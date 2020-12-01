Cyber Monday AirPods deals still available: Grab the AirPods Pro for $199 and more

Deal Savings Price





Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but not all the AirPods deals have gone by the wayside. Black Friday saw some of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro -- $170 -- and they promptly sold out at vendors like Walmart and Amazon. However, we're still seeing them for $199 at Staples; that's $50 off, and still pretty good. If you want the standard AirPods, they're no longer at their all-time low price of $99, but you can still snag them for $130. And you can get the standard AirPods bundled with the wireless charging case for $160, or a $39 savings over the Apple Store.

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory has been fluctuating wildly.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $199 $169 AirPods $159 $130 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140

Sarah Tew/CNET As of last Wednesday, Walmart lowered the AirPods Pro price to $169 -- and promptly went out of stock. Amazon has effectively matched that ($170), but it's out of stock there, too. They're currently at $199 at Staples -- which is still $50 under the regular Apple Store price -- but at least they're in stock. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but the AirPods are holding at $130 at Best Buy. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $39 savings versus the Apple Store price.

