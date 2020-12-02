Cyber Monday AirPods deals still available: Grab the AirPods Pro for $190 and more

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but not all the AirPods deals have gone by the wayside. Black Friday saw some of the best prices ever on the AirPods Pro -- $170 -- and they promptly sold out at vendors like Walmart and Amazon. However, we're still seeing them for $190 at Woot; that's $50 off, and still pretty good. If you want the standard AirPods, they're no longer at their all-time low price of $99, but you can still snag them for $130. And you can get the standard AirPods bundled with the wireless charging case for $160, or a $39 savings, over the Apple Store.

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory has been fluctuating wildly.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169 AirPods $159 $130 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $140 $140

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. Now they've been ping-ponging between $190 and $199, with Woot currently selling them for $190 as it had been earlier. That's $60 below the regular Apple Store price. Shipping is free at Woot if you're an Amazon Prime member. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but the AirPods are holding at $130 at Best Buy. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I'd get either the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $140, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price. Right now that's only $10 more than the AirPods with the standard case, which did hit $99 and may return to that price before year's end.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.