Here's the dilemma for anyone shopping for true-wireless earbuds: Do you spend around $50 on a cheapie pair, splurge on something in the $200-$250 range like the Apple AirPods Pro or hunt for something in the middle? Usually I point people at the cheapie option, because a lot of $50 earphones right now sound awfully good for the price. But, wow, if you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get something that sounds amazing -- and still feel smug about not blowing $200-plus.

Here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro for $109.99. That's $40 off the regular price.

The Liberty 2 Pros come in a cool oval case with a sliding top door. The earbuds are good for a whopping eight hours of playtime, according to Anker, and the case can recharge them up to three full times. The case itself gets recharged via USB-C (yay!) or Qi wireless (double-yay!).

Like most earbuds, these employ noise-isolating tips. They also have wings that help achieve, in my ears at least, a super snug fit. You don't get active noise cancellation like with the AirPods Pro, but I remain steadfast in my belief that a good inner-ear seal affords sufficient noise reduction for many situations. (Next time I fly, I'm going to put it to the test.)

As I've noted many times, I'm no audiophile. But I have to admit, the Liberty 2 Pros sound fantastic -- notably better than a lot of the $50 earbuds I've tested. There's just so much detail to the music tracks I sampled, and such a perfect amount of rich, resonant bass. If you like to tinker, you'll appreciate Anker's companion app, which lets you switch between a variety of equalizer settings and even change the tap and double-tap function of each earbud.

All told, I think the Liberty 2 Pro is just one feature shy of perfection: There's no autopause option when you remove an earbud. I don't need that, but I sure do like it.

Beyond that, watch for David Carnoy's upcoming in-depth Liberty 2 Pro review. (In the meantime, check out his new review of the Soundcore Liberty Air 2. Spoiler alert: Anker is really crushing it in the earbud space.) And if you're still shopping, check out these five AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

