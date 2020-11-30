Cyber Monday 2020 kitchen deals: Vitamix, NutriBullet, Staub, GreenPan and more great buys

Deal Savings Price























Cyber Monday 2020 is coming to a close and while some deals are drying up, there are still plenty of lingering kitchen and cookware sales still live and ready to peruse. These sprawling kitchen brand sales include deals on cookware, small appliances, knives and cooking gadgets, many of which make perfect gifts for foodies and home chefs. Keep in mind, Cyber Monday sales often apply to an entire brand inventory or a full line of cookware and they're where you'll find some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals. Period. That includes powerful NutriBullet blenders, Staub Dutch ovens, fine glassware, SodaStream machines and even Cyber Monday deals on food and wine delivery.

, for instance, is $50 off in a rare limited-run sale on the popular frying pan that's often sold out (but not now). Other wish-list kitchen brands such as are giving sitewide discounts, including up to $100 off any new blender. There are also big deals on popular meal kit services like , Home Chef and healthy prepared meal services like and .

Read more: The best meal kit deals for Black Friday

See below for everything we know about the best Cyber Monday sitewide sales on kitchenware and cookware. More kitchen sales are rolling in every day too, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the latest and best kitchen deals and sitewide sales for Cyber Monday 2020.

When you sign up for the popular wine subscription service, Winc will start you off with some seriously good deals on bottles of vino for Cyber Monday with special code CM2020. You can also save a flat 50% on your first order with code 2020holiday50. Even more fun, the brand gets right inside your head with an in-depth palate analysis to find the best bottles for you before you build your box of wine.

Made In If you follow my writing you know Made In is a personal favorite. The direct-to-consumer kitchen brand makes sleek and sturdy cookware, tableware, cutlery and more. Made In's wares aren't particularly cheap and they don't drop the prices often, which is why this sitewide Cyber Monday sale is so exciting. You can save up to 30% on everything from signature Made In cookware, elegant serving platters or the Made In chef's knife, which took the top spot in a ranking of the best direct-to-consumer knives I did earlier in the year.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and often selling out or going on backorder. The claim is that it takes the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we knew we'd have to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's an impressive and well-designed piece of cookware. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite skillet. Note that these will mostly ship after Christmas due to high demand.

Nutribullet Right now, NutriBullet's entire line of blenders and juicers is 25% off for Black Friday when you drop promo code GETGIFTING at checkout. That means you can score one of the brand's signature push-top NutriBullet personal blenders for $45 (down from $60) or the amped-up NutriBullet for $68 (normally $90). While the NutriBullet personal blenders may be the brand's calling card -- they're the ones you can blend in, pop a drinking top on and head out the door -- there are also a few powerful full-size blenders to consider.

Riedel Riedel makes some seriously fine glassware, which is why you'll find it on the tables of some of the world's best restaurants. Starting on Thanksgiving day and running through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), the legacy Austrian wine glass producer is offering 20% off anything (yes, anything) on its website. That includes wine glasses, decanters and cocktail-specific glassware and barware. Just use promo code RIEDELFRIDAY20US at checkout.

Vitamix The best Vitamix blender deal we found was this renewed Vitamix Explorian for $180, though it's now sold out, but the brand is having a sitewide sale too. Until Dec. 31 you can take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the Vitamix E310 and $75 off the amped-up Vitamix A3500. For Cyber Monday week, Vitamix has a brand-new Ascent series blender down to $350 (normally $550) and a certified reconditioned Next Generation blender for $250 (normally $440).

Greenpan If you like nonstick cookware but are worried about the chemicals used in Teflon and other nonstick surfaces, ceramic is the way to go. GreenPan makes some of the best ceramic cookware and it's all on discount for Black Friday. Through Dec. 1 take 40% off the entire site and up to 60% of select items with special code CYBER40.

Staub This might be the best kitchen deal we've spotted so far this cycle and it's just days away. Until Dec. 31, a Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) will be down $200 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. It's perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in eight dashing colors at the sale price.

Zwilling USA The Germans know how to do knives right and Zwilling blades are the kind you'll find in pro kitchens the world over. There are some solid deals on Zwilling knives sitewide for Cyber Monday: Until tonight, take as much as 50% off select knife sets like this eight-piece stainless-steel steak knife set or snag a 7-inch chef's knife marked down to just $60 (originally $134). (If you're going to treat someone to a quality chef's knife, make sure it's forged from a single piece of quality steel like this one is.)

Home Chef We love Home Chef for its highly customizable meal kits and comfort food recipes with a healthy bent that are easy to prepare when short on time. It's also one of the more affordable meal kit services, and even more so if you sign up this week. Until Dec. 4, Home Chef is offering $90 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. That's $30 off the first and second box (!) and $15 off your third and fourth. If you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give it a go. You can pause or cancel Home Chef at any time, so the risk is low. Read more: Review of Home Chef meal kit service

Read more: The best meal kit deals for Cyber Monday: Blue Apron, Home Chef, Daily Harvest and more

Abbio Abbio Kitchen makes sturdy cookware -- both stainless steel and nonstick. I've tested some pieces myself, and Abbio pans are built well with some of the most comfortable handles I've yet to grip. The brand's Black Friday sale continues until tonight. You can take 25% off sitewide with special code AbbioBF25.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthily without ever having to learn to cook. Instead you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and more, and the meals are chock-full of superfoods. All you have to do is blend or heat it and eat. Until Dec. 1, when you buy one Daily Harvest box and use the promo code CYBERWEEK2020 you'll get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery. That's a pretty darn good deal, I must say.

Goldbelly Wondering how to get NYC bagels or hot pastrami when you don't live anywhere near the Big Apple? One word: Goldbelly. The online marketplace serves as a middleman between you and some of the country's absolute best eats. That includes pecan pie from New Orleans, deep-dish pizza from Chicago and food from plenty of iconic New York delis like Katz and Russ & Daughters. Until tonight, the entire site is 20% off. There are lots of great gift ideas on Goldbelly too, so have a look and be ready to pounce when the savings hit.

Tovala The Tovala Smart Oven system is not just a very cool, high-tech steam and convection oven (although it is that). It's also engineered to expertly cook custom meals that you order through the website and have delivered to your door weekly. From there you just scan the meals through a bar code reader on the side of the oven and stick them in. The oven does the rest using multiple cooking methods and times to nail the dish. I tried it and the meals come out pretty great with absolutely no clock-watching or worrying over cooking times. The Tovala Smart Oven normally sells for $299 but is down to $99 on Cyber Monday when you buy six Tovala meals. Read our Tovala Smart Oven review.