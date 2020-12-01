CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2020 deals still available at Staples: Gaming chairs, laptops and desktop monitors

A few of the best deals are still around, though you may have to visit a local store to get them.

Cyber Monday 2020 is officially over, but Staples still has some great deals. Are you a gamer? Check out the Vortex gaming chair. Need a new monitor? The excellent AOC is still on sale for just $90. Just one small wrinkle: Several of these deals are sold out online, but may be available for in-store pickup at your local brick-and-mortar.  

AOC 24-inch desktop monitor: $90

Save $110
AOC

Expand your desktop workspace with this slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

Vortex Emerge bonded leather gaming chair: $120 (pickup only)

Save $80
Staples

A good gaming chair is essential gear these days. (It's OK if you use it for actual work, too -- secret's safe.) This high-back seat looks pretty sweet, with contrasting black and red leather. There are blue, green and gray versions available as well. It has adjustable everything and a seven-year warranty.

I haven't put my tush on one of these, but the chair scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,900 buyers. 

A note: This item is only available for pickup, so you can't have it shipped to your house. It's a great price, though, if you have a Staples nearby.

Lenovo 15-inch IdeaPad 3 Core i3 laptop: $400 (pickup only)

Save $130
Lenovo

Looks like some of the great laptop deals are starting to get snapped up (see the HP 17-inch Core i5 laptop at the bottom of this list), but there are still some pretty solid deals to be had. This Lenovo isn't quite as big as the HP, and its processor is a bit slower, but it comes in $30 cheaper than the HP after discount, so we still think it's a pretty good deal.

Apple AirPods: $129

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

Yep, it's the same AirPods deal you can currently find at Amazon and elsewhere. But maybe you have some Staples store credit to use up? Or you don't want to buy everything from Amazon? Whatever the case, here's another chance to get one of the bigger AirPods discounts of the season. (Note that these were previously $10 less, and might be again once holiday sales kick in.)

HP 17-inch Core i5 laptop: $430 (pickup only)

Save $200
HP

Portability isn't really a necessity these days, so why not choose a new PC with a big screen and spacious hard drive? This 17-inch HP model offers some solid specs, including a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. It's not clear whether the RAM is expandable, though, which is the only thing that gives me pause.

Still, for everyday WFH activities, this should provide sufficient horsepower -- on a much larger screen than you get on most laptops.

