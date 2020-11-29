Cyber Monday 2020 deal: Lepow Z1 USB-C portable display only $140

Lepow

Finding a good computer monitor for less than $200 hasn't been easy this year. But with Black Friday sales rolling over to Cyber Monday, one of the best we've tested is now well below that mark. The , , and USB-C displays are priced at $149, $140, $142 and $160, respectively.

Each is a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. The Z1-Black has a black frame while the others are silver or blue. The Z1-Gamut improves on the color gamut of the standard models by 60%.

You can connect to and power the monitor through its USB-C port, but there's also a mini-HDMI port and both types of cables are included. The protective cover doubles as a stand and the display can be used horizontally or vertically. It even has built-in stereo speakers to use in case you're connected to something like a game console that doesn't have its own speakers.

All of the price reductions are available through Cyber Monday. Depending on the model, though, you may have to apply a coupon on the Amazon product page to get the reduced price.

I haven't used the standard version, but I have tested the Z1-Gamut and it works as promised and looks good for both work and gaming. However, I have not seen it side-by-side with the regular models. Regardless, while it's not going to replace a wide-color-gamut display costing hundreds of dollars more, it's more than fine for general use. I've been working on my laptop all over my house and the design is great for instantly creating a dual-display workspace with a single USB-C cable. Plus, my kids can easily hook up our Nintendo Switch to it for gaming.