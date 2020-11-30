Cyber Monday 2020 camera deals: Save $150 on a Canon EOS Rebel, $200 on a GoPro Hero 9 bundle, $250 on a Nikon Z50 kit and more

Deal Savings Price











Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday is here and with it, more deals on your favorite holiday gifts. One area where we're seeing some serious savings is cameras. If you're looking to expand your camera kit or find a gift for an aspiring photographer, now is a great time to snag a discount on a digital camera or action cam. The deals we're currently seeing aren't mind-blowing, but 20-25% off on top brands, including Canon, Nikon, Sony and GoPro, is nothing to scoff at. We'll keep adding to this list as more cameras go on sale for the holiday season, so check back often.

Best Buy If you're looking for an entry-level dSLR, the Canon T7 kit with two lenses -- the EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm -- is a decent value at $500. It's regularly $600.

Amazon Several retailers have Nikon's Z50 mirrorless camera kit with two lenses -- the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f4.5-6.3 VR -- for $250 off. This is a smaller camera that's more compact than standard dSLRs and is favored by vloggers.

Canon You can save $150 on this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 kit that includes a versatile EF-S 18-55mm -- that matches this particular combo's all-time lowest price. You can read more about this excellent DSLR in our first look at the Canon EOS Rebel SL3.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Sony's popular vlogging camera, the ZV-1, is $100 off or more at several retailers. A version that includes an accessory kit -- a grip and 64GB memory card -- is $100 more. It's also on sale. Read our Sony ZV-1 first take.

Josh Goldman/CNET The 2020 GoPro upgrade adds a front-facing selfie screen and a whopping 5K video resolution (at 30 frames per second). In other words, it's the one to get if you want all the latest bells and whistles. A Hero 9 bundle -- including a floating hand grip, a magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery, a 32GB SD card and a camera case, as well as a one-year subscription to GoPro's cloud storage service -- is currently on sale for $350 on the GoPro website. Read our GoPro Hero 9 Black first take.

Joshua Goldman/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you can do without that top-end resolution and front-facing screen, the older Hero 8 is a great choice. It still does 4K video at 60 fps, so it's no slouch. Read our GoPro Hero8 Black review.

Amazon If you're looking for a really solid GoPro at an affordable price, check out the GoPro Hero 7 Silver, which is available for just $190 on Amazon. This device takes 4K 30fps video, is easy to use, has voice control and is totally waterproof for even the most rugged outdoor adventuring.