Cyber Monday 2020 Bluetooth speaker deals: Discounts on Ultimate Ears, Sony and more

Cyber Monday is finally here! Are you having a party for one and want to jam out? Check out some wireless Bluetooth speakers so you can bring the party anywhere! Want to get a new one but don't know where to look? We've put together a list of what we think are the best deals -- or at least the ones worth considering -- this Cyber Monday. These should fill any need, from tiny Bluetooth speakers that cost less than $50 to bigger "party" models that typically cost over $300. We'll update this post as we spot additional deals.

David Carnoy/CNET This little guy travels anywhere and sounds amazingly good for its size. It's waterproof and charges via USB-C, too. Just make sure to clip the $10 coupon to get the full discount. Read our Stormbox Micro review.

Joshua Goldman We've seen the Megaboom 3 at $100 before, but it's still close to its lowest price. It's a little too expensive at $200, but it's a good deal at $100.

Sony Sony's XB43 is the second from the biggest in its line of portable Bluetooth speakers. It's still relatively compact and has more bass and richer sound than the step-down XB33 and XB23. It's pretty pricey at $250 but a much better deal at $150. It has an integrated light-show feature, and it's waterproof.

Amazon Sony's XB72 is one of the larger Bluetooth speakers in Sony's line, and it packs some serious punch. Yes, it's portable but it requires an AC adapter and has some serious heft, weighing 26 pounds (12 kg). It's what one calls a party speaker. It can stand vertically or horizontally and has a light-show feature.

David Carnoy/CNET I reviewed Sony's cylindrical SRS-XB23 earlier this year, liked its design and thought it sounded pretty good. The speaker produces a decent amount of bass for its size. However, from a sound standpoint, it didn't really beat competitors in its price range. At less than $60, it's a much more tempting option. Note: The deal only applies to black, coral red, light blue, olive green and taupe.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ($30). Available in black, blue and gray at that price, it's fully waterproof. The Clip 4, which has a new design, will be available in December for $70. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET JBL's popular Flip 5 is on sale for $70, or about $35 off (it lists for a little over $100). It's a solid little Bluetooth speaker that gets slightly better with each iteration.