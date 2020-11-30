CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday deals PS5 restock Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 Cyber Monday TV deals Moderna vaccine Second stimulus check Amazon Cyber Monday deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Cyber Monday 2020 Bluetooth speaker deals: Discounts on Ultimate Ears, Sony and more

Liven up someone's holiday season (or your own) with a great deal on a portable speaker.

Listen
- 00:32
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (3 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Cyber Monday is finally here! Are you having a party for one and want to jam out? Check out some wireless Bluetooth speakers so you can bring the party anywhere! Want to get a new one but don't know where to look? We've put together a list of what we think are the best deals -- or at least the ones worth considering -- this Cyber Monday. These should fill any need, from tiny Bluetooth speakers that cost less than $50 to bigger "party" models that typically cost over $300. We'll update this post as we spot additional deals.

Read more: Best Black Friday headphones deals

Tribit Stormbox Micro: $37

Save $13
David Carnoy/CNET

This little guy travels anywhere and sounds amazingly good for its size. It's waterproof and charges via USB-C, too. Just make sure to clip the $10 coupon to get the full discount.  Read our Stormbox Micro review.

$37 at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: $100

Save $100
Joshua Goldman

We've seen the Megaboom 3 at $100 before, but it's still close to its lowest price. It's a little too expensive at $200, but it's a good deal at $100.

$100 at Best Buy

Sony SRS-XB43: $150

Save $100
Sony

Sony's XB43 is the second from the biggest in its line of portable Bluetooth speakers. It's still relatively compact and has more bass and richer sound than the step-down XB33 and XB23. It's pretty pricey at $250 but a much better deal at $150. It has an integrated light-show feature, and it's waterproof.

$150 at Best Buy

Sony GTX-XB72: $198

Save $152
Amazon

Sony's XB72 is one of the larger Bluetooth speakers in Sony's line, and it packs some serious punch. Yes, it's portable but it requires an AC adapter and has some serious heft, weighing 26 pounds (12 kg). It's what one calls a party speaker. It can stand vertically or horizontally and has a light-show feature.

$198 at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB23: $58

Save $42
David Carnoy/CNET

I reviewed Sony's cylindrical SRS-XB23 earlier this year, liked its design and thought it sounded pretty good. The speaker produces a decent amount of bass for its size. However, from a sound standpoint, it didn't really beat competitors in its price range. At less than $60, it's a much more tempting option. 

Note: The deal only applies to black, coral red, light blue, olive green and taupe. 

$58 at Amazon

JBL Clip 3: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The JBL Clip 3 is one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ($30). Available in black, blue and gray at that price, it's fully waterproof. The Clip 4, which has a new design, will be available in December for $70. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

$30 at Best Buy

JBL Flip 5: $70 (Update: Out of stock)

Save $35
Sarah Tew/CNET

JBL's popular Flip 5 is on sale for $70, or about $35 off (it lists for a little over $100). It's a solid little Bluetooth speaker that gets slightly better with each iteration.

$70 at Best Buy

UE Wonderboom 2: $50 (Update: Out of stock)

Save: $30
David Carnoy/CNET

The JBL Clip 3 is arguably the best travel-friendly wireless speaker, but if you're looking for stocking-stuffer ideas, the UE Wonderboom 2, which offers improved sound and battery life over the original, is a great choice. This wireless speaker is available in about a dozen fun colors, it really can float and it sounds great too, for its size. Its list price is $100, but it's currently $50 for Black Friday. Read our UE Wonderboom 2 first take.

$50 at Amazon
Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals