Cyber Monday 2019 Xbox deals continue: Xbox One S for $129, Xbox One X with Gears 5 for $349 and more (Tuesday update)

Deal Savings Price







Show more (0 deals)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Believe it or not, the deals are still running -- even after retailers cleaned up during Cyber Monday which now holds the record for the biggest e-commerce sales day in US history. If you missed out on getting a console during the sales festivities last week, you're not out of luck. You can still save over $120 on an Xbox One S All Digital Edition. If you'd rather have a disc drive, then there's an Xbox One S with Jedi: Fallen Order for $213, or go full throttle with an Xbox One X with Gears 5 for $349. Most of the standalone game sales are over, but if you hurry, you might be able to get Just Cause 4 for $23. Here's the best of what's left.

Microsoft Deals don't get much better than this -- not only is the Xbox One S (a more powerful edition than the original Xbox One, although currently outranked by the Xbox One X) on sale for more than a hundred dollars off the regular price, but entering the code DECSAVE19 at checkout gets first-time shoppers an additional $20 off. Read our Xbox One S review.

Microsoft There's not as much going on under the hood of an Xbox One S compared to the One X, but the difference in performance comes with a great discount. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, this bundle was $100. It's crept up a little, but you can still save $86. The price won't appear until you add it to your cart. Read our Xbox One S review.

Microsoft Gears 5 is a stunner of a game, and you can get it bundled with Microsoft's beefiest console for $350. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft This is the all-digital edition, which means there's no optical drive. If you're ready for the 21st century, in which we download all our games, this might be a great deal to snap up. This bundle includes download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite, with $20 worth of V-Bucks, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold. (Be aware that some games, like Sea of Thieves, require an ongoing Xbox Live Gold subscription for play.) During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, this bundle was $100 off, but you can still save $60. Read more about the Xbox One S Digital Edition.

Square Enix The Just Cause series has always felt a little like you're living inside a goofy blockbuster action movie. The fourth installment continues the fun, and the sale continues, just ever-so-slightly more than it cost during Black Friday. Read GameSpot's Just Cause 4 review.

Originally published last month. Regularly updated with new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.