Cyber Monday 2019 wireless speaker deals still available: Save on Bose, Polk, JBL and more (Tuesday update)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Cyber Monday and its record sales activity has come and gone but some of the best prices of the year are still going strong on select speakers from the likes of Polk and Bose as well as Google and Amazon. From tiny smart speakers to thumping soundbars, Bluetooth to Wi-Fi, Alexa to Google Assistant, Spotify to Apple Music -- no matter how you like your holiday tunes, there's a speaker for you. Or at least for your holiday gift recipient. And the best part is that it's probably available for the best price of the year.

Here's the deals that are still available.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's almost half price. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET CNET'S Ry Crist says "the smartest thing at Amazon's recent event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot." At almost half-price, the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best value-for-money alarm clocks we could imagine. This deal is so popular Amazon's ship date is already well into January, but the price is still good. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundTouch 100 is one of the company's best Wi-Fi speakers, and if you have other SoundTouch models, why not bolster your system with another? Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon's Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer to boot, this is going to be a tough deal to beat. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

Originally published last month.