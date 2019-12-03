CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2019 wireless speaker deals still available: Save on Bose, Polk, JBL and more (Tuesday update)

The big sale might be over but plenty of sale prices are hanging around.

Cyber Monday and its record sales activity has come and gone but some of the best prices of the year are still going strong on select speakers from the likes of Polk and Bose as well as Google and Amazon. From tiny smart speakers to thumping soundbars, Bluetooth to Wi-Fi, Alexa to Google AssistantSpotify to Apple Music -- no matter how you like your holiday tunes, there's a speaker for you. Or at least for your holiday gift recipient. And the best part is that it's probably available for the best price of the year.

Here's the deals that are still available.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE: $70 at Best Buy

You save $110

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

$70 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 4: $100 at Amazon

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

$100 at Amazon
$100 at Abt Electronics

JBL Clip 3: $40 at Amazon

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET's David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's almost half price. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

$40 at Amazon

Google Home Mini: $19 at Google

You save $30

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

$19 at Google

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $35 at Amazon

You save $25
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

CNET'S Ry Crist says "the smartest thing at Amazon's recent event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot." At almost half-price, the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best value-for-money alarm clocks we could imagine. 

This deal is so popular Amazon's ship date is already well into January, but the price is still good. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen) review.

$35 at Amazon

Bose SoundTouch 10: $100 at Best Buy

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's SoundTouch 100 is one of the company's best Wi-Fi speakers, and if you have other SoundTouch models, why not bolster your system with another? Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

$100 at Best Buy

Polk Command Bar: $200

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon's Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer to boot, this is going to be a tough deal to beat. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

$199 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
$199 at Crutchfield

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019