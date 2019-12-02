Deal Savings Price



















Show more (7 deals)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

TV deals are sort of Black Friday's specialty, and the great prices have rolled right into Cyber Monday. But today may well be your last chance to save big on huge screens (and smaller ones as well) from Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Target and more before the end of the year, just in time holiday movie nights. Get a 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia for $100 at Amazon, a 70-inch RCA 4K Roku TV for $530 at Walmart or our favorite TV of the year, a 65-inch TCL 6-Series Roku Ultra HD TV, for $700 at Walmart.

We're keeping a constant eye on these deals from TCL, LG, Vizio, Samsung and Sony. We've reviewed most of the TVs we've shared below, and we've included everything we know about the ones we haven't reviewed. We'll keep updating this page as Cyber Monday sales continue to pop throughout the day, so check back often to see which sales are still going strong through the end of this shopping holiday!

Deals warp drive: engage!

Best TV deals right now

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best TVs we've reviewed this year is still available for a huge discount. With insane light output, powerful local dimming and one of the best HDR pictures we've tested, this Vizio is a certified beast. As we said in our review: "At that price, it's an incredible value and the best overall high-performance TV -- if you can't afford an OLED." The Costco sale on this TV runs through Cyber Monday. Check out Costco's other Cyber Monday deals Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we gave this exact model an Editors' Choice Award for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. And you can get it for the same price from several places, including Walmart and Best Buy. Amazon has currently sold out at this price. Read our TCL 6-Series 2019 review.

RCA The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite and a 70-inch TV is about as big as Roku comes. We haven't reviewed it and we don't expect it to have stellar picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $530.

Amazon This 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia (model NS-32DF310NA19) has Amazon Fire TV capability built in, which will let you access Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Starz and more. You can also get a free Echo Dot with the TV when you add both to your cart and use promo code FTVE19.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and great 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. We didn't love it as much as the TCL 6-Series above, but it's still a superb value, especially if you want AirPlay. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

Those looking for a bigger screen can find the 65-inch version of the Vizio M8-Series Quantum for a solid price as well. Normally $800, Best Buy and other retailers are offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Smaller and a member of the Vizio M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as the M8 above, this is still a great bargain at this price. Note that this is for the Red model, so if a crimson-red bezel and accent on the remote are an issue for you, the more staid version costs just a little more, $418, at places like Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. (Update: Out of stock at Walmart) Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED delivers the best picture quality you can get -- head and shoulders better than any of the TVs above -- but it costs a mint. This is the lowest price of the year for a 2019 OLED at this size, and the B9 earned CNET's Editors' Choice on the strength of its amazing picture. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

Take everything we said about the 65-inch B9 and shrink it down ten diagonal inches. This is the least you'll pay for a 2019 OLED TV, period. The price is available today at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and other retailers. Read our LG OLED55B9PUA review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but we expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: in other words, awesome. This price is for the 55-inch version, and both it and the 65-inch ($2,000) currently cost a bit more than the LG B9. Unlike the LG, Sony's OLED TV uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. (Update: Out of stock at Walmart.) Read more.

TCL Another crazy deal on a huge Roku TV, this one from TCL. CNET's Cheapskate has the full skinny on this Cyber Monday special and we have the full review of the smaller sizes in the series. Bottom line: don't expect superb image quality, but this is a tremendous bargain on a massive TV. This deal is sold out online but might be available in-store. Read CNET's S425 series review.

Originally published last month. Regularly updated with new deals.