Cyber Monday 2019: The very best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday 2019 was quite the hit: According to Adobe, shoppers spent $7.4 billion on Black Friday, a 19.6% increase versus last year. Top sellers included L.O.L Surprise Dolls, Frozen 2 Toys and FIFA 20. And the shopping isn't over: The calendar says it's Sunday, but it's all about prepping for the best Cyber Monday deals. (OK, to be honest, these are largely the same Black Friday sales that are still ongoing.) Stores like Best Buy have trotted out some surprising new deals, like a Google Pixel 3a for $250, and there are new Walmart Cyber Monday sales as early as 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) -- though many of those are, again, Black Friday extensions. Check below for the complete directory of all the stores and product categories as we continue to update through Monday and beyond.

Online sale start times

Most retailers have extended their Black Friday sales (here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals still available), but not many have unveiled their Cyber Monday plans just yet. They will soon, though, so stay tuned.

Amazon: Deals start 12:01 a.m. PT Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

Walmart: Deals start Sunday night at 9:01 p.m. PT, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

Best Buy: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

