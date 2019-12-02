CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2019: Willow breast pump is 15% off and more

Save 15% on this mobile breast pump and save on other Willow accessories this Cyber Monday

Willow is the much-lauded, hands-free breast pump designed to sit inside your bra. You can take 15% off any item available on Willow's site on Cyber Monday. The deal will help you save on everything from milk bags to any other accessory new parents may need—and we know that any savings are appreciated when caring for babies. Use the code "15OFF" at checkout to get the holiday shopper discount.

The $500 Willow breast pump debuted at CES 2017 and got a lot of buzz because it's completely hands-free, allowing you to move around instead of being tethered to a machine while pumping. CNET's own Bridget Carey got to test the pump and praised it for giving her the freedom to tend to other tasks while using it. 

