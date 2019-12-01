CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2019: Our guide to all the deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Cyber Monday sales are coming. Here's every single deal you need to know about.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

The calendar says it's Sunday, but some Black Friday sales are still going. In fact, stores like Best Buy have trotted out some surprising new deals, like a Google Pixel 3a for $250. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday is just around the corner. We should really call this Transition Weekend, the days in which online spending skyrockets and retailers rejoice!

To help you keep track of everything, we've compiled this ultimate guide. Right now it's mostly still "extended Black Friday" stuff, but Cyber Monday offers are already leaking in and will play a bigger and bigger part in your shopping plans for the rest of this year.

Black Friday 2019

Online sale start times

Most retailers have extended their Black Friday sales (here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals still available), but not many have unveiled their Cyber Monday plans just yet. They will soon, though, so stay tuned.

Amazon: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

See Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Walmart: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

See Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

See Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals by retailer

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals by products

The best Cyber Monday deals by price

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals by retailer

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals by products

