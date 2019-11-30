Cyber Monday 2019: Our guide to all the deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The calendar says it's Saturday, but some Black Friday sales are still going. In fact, stores like Best Buy and Target have trotted out some surprising new deals, like an iPad 10.2 for $229.99 and a Google Pixel 3a for $249.99. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday is just around the corner. We should call this Transition Weekend.

To help you keep track of everything, we've compiled this ultimate guide. Right now it's mostly still "extended Black Friday" stuff, but Cyber Monday news is coming soon.

Online sale start times

Most retailers have extended their Black Friday sales (here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals still available), but not many have unveiled their Cyber Monday plans just yet. They will soon, though, so stay tuned.

Amazon: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

Walmart: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

Best Buy: Deals start Monday morning, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items.

Best Black Friday 2019 deals by retailer

Best Black Friday 2019 deals by products

The best Black Friday deals by price

The best Black Friday kitchen deals by retailer

The best Black Friday kitchen deals by products