Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals: Mario Kart Bundle, Joy-Con, games and more

Nintendo fans may have blasted through the Black Friday deals, but Cyber Monday is here and the deals are still going strong. You can still get the Switch V1 with Mario Kart 8 for $300, or save $25 (via a gift coupon) on a Switch Lite at both Amazon and GameStop. Joy-Cons are $20 off at Amazon right now, too -- and we found several good deals on games, like $15 off The Witcher 3 and $40 off Sid Meier's Civilization VI.

One note of caution: Three different Switch models are available right now. Nintendo released an upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, back in August that cranked up the battery life by about 50% (up to about 9 hours). But the original is still out there, too; it's featured in the Mario Kart bundle described above (and below). And then there's the new Switch Lite -- a smaller, handheld version with a 7-hour battery life that can't connect to your TV. (If you don't mind that, it's pretty great otherwise.)

Best Nintendo Switch deals available now



Nintendo Before you buy, be aware that you're getting the original version of the Switch, not the new model. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the updated Switch. Here's how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. Currently available on Amazon and Best Buy. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last." And now Amazon is matching that offer, too: Use code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout, and it'll send you a $25 credit within a week. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for up to $20 off. You can choose from red & blue or gray for this low price, or if snagging neon purple & neon orange is important to you, they're selling for $70.

Giant Bomb Civilization VI is a bona fide strategy classic, and you can get it right now for 67% off. (Its expansions, with loads of extra civs and scenarios, just became available on Switch for $50.) Read GameSpot's Civilization VI review.

Still haven't played this beloved 2015 RPG? It's 25% off at Amazon right now. This is the complete edition, with all the DLC. Read GameSpot's Witcher 3 review.

Other Switch game deals available now:

Expired deals

Overcooked 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy (Now $40)

