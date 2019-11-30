Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals: $900 MacBook Air, $800 Dell Inspiron 15 and more (just updated)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have always been synonymous with great deals on laptops, and this year is no different. With big brands like Dell, HP and Samsung presenting some amazing offers on their latest models, you can definitely snatch up a new laptop at a great price. These offers are so good, in fact, that many have already started to sell out. But you can still get a great deal on laptops for business, machines for gaming, and the ever-popular Chromebook.

The MacBook Air is still seeing some heavy reductions with $900 for the current model, or $1,100 for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. There are also some great deals on two-in-one machines, laptops with touchscreen capabilities, including the Dell Inspiron 15 at $800 and Samsung's Notebook 7 Spin for $600.

This article will be kept up to date with the latest and greatest offers, with more coming soon, so bookmark it and keep checking back.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals still available

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at Best Buy (and previously Amazon, now out of stock). Read more about the new MacBook Pro.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join). There was previously a stealthy deal on the new MacBook Air at Amazon, where if you chose "no-rush shipping," you could knock another $100 off, but it's now out of stock. Read more about the new MacBook Air.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

dell This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're hunting for a touch screen 2-in-1 Chromebook the more frugal side, this Acer Spin model is good, even though it's mostly the price that will wow you. The hinge folds back 360 degrees, turning this into a tablet, and the main tradeoff is an Intel Celeron processor and the lack of hard drive space, but that's standard for a non-premium Chromebook and this is perfect for kids or as a no-frills travel laptop. k

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

Samsung Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step-up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. Best Buy's model is on sale for $89, but available for in-store pickup only. Find it at Walmart for more memory, too.

Black Friday 2019 laptop deals that are expired, but likely to come back:

Sarah Tew/CNET Great discount on this office-favorite workhorse Core i5 laptop, which has a standard 8GB RAM/256GB SSD setup and a 15-inch full HD display. Based the relative value of several different available configurations, we called the Aspire 5 an overall CNET Editors' Choice winner.

HP This is a decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. We thought this deal wouldn't be available until Wednesday, but it went up early.

HP Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon.

Sarah Tew/CNET Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics.

HP The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features a 13.3-inch touch display, an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

Originally published earlier this month.