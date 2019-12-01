Cyber Monday 2019 iPad deals: Pick up the 10.2-inch model for $230

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

You're crazy for this one, Target. Putting the 2019 Black Friday price to shame, the retailer has now discounted the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price we've ever seen, $230. That's a full $100 off the retail price of an Apple product that's been on store shelves for not quite 90 days. We're confident that this one will go quick -- perhaps even sooner than when the sale pricing officially ends on Monday evening.

Otherwise, the best Cyber Monday deals are on the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering significant discounts on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. You can get the entry-level 11-inch model for $650 -- that's $150 less than what Apple is charging at its store. And the 12.9-inch model with 256GB of storage is selling for $950. Good stuff.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $230 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

James Martin/CNET On Black Friday, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart were selling it for $250. Now, for Cyber Monday, Target one-ups them all with a $100 discount that brings the price down to $230. A stellar deal that likely won't last for too long. Note that the 128GB model is also on sale, for $329 -- a $100 discount. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier). Also: the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the 64GB model. But Best Buy has the 256GB model for $950 -- which is the better deal. To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier). Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.