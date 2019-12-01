CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2019 iPad deals: Pick up the 10.2-inch model for $230

Target smashes Black Friday's record price on the newest Apple iPad.

You're crazy for this one, Target. Putting the 2019 Black Friday price to shame, the retailer has now discounted the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price we've ever seen, $230. That's a full $100 off the retail price of an Apple product that's been on store shelves for not quite 90 days. We're confident that this one will go quick -- perhaps even sooner than when the sale pricing officially ends on Monday evening.

See it at Target

Otherwise, the best Cyber Monday deals are on the iPad Pro. Best Buy is offering significant discounts on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. You can get the entry-level 11-inch model for $650 -- that's $150 less than what Apple is charging at its store. And the 12.9-inch model with 256GB of storage is selling for $950. Good stuff.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them. 

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $230 $230
iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $329 $329
iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 N/A $249
iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $349 $299
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850
iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $230

Save $100
James Martin/CNET

On Black Friday, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart were selling it for $250. Now, for Cyber Monday, Target one-ups them all with a $100 discount that brings the price down to $230. A stellar deal that likely won't last for too long.

Note that the 128GB model is also on sale, for $329 -- a $100 discount. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

$230 at Target

iPad Mini: $384

Save $15
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

$384 at Amazon

iPad Air: $469

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. Read more about the iPad Air.

$469 at B&H Photo

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

Save $150
Apple

The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier).

Also: the 256GB model is also on sale for $800.  Read our iPad Pro review.

$650 at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $950

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is currently offering a $100 discount on the 64GB model. But Best Buy has the 256GB model for $950 -- which is the better deal. To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier). Read our iPad Pro review.

$950 at Best Buy

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.

